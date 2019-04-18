Local Matters

April 18, 2019 - 4:07pm

Rochester man accused of stabbing person outside in downtown parking lot

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
rhimkellymugapirl2019.jpg
     Kelly Rhim

Kelly J. Rhim, 40, of Colvin Avenue in Rochester, is charged with attempted assault, 1st, and assault, 2nd, for an attack he is accused of perpetrating at 1:05 a.m., Saturday outside of T.F. Brown's in Batavia.

Rhim is accused of stabbing the victim in a parking lot outside the establishment. 

He turned himself in following an investigation by Batavia PD. 

The victim of the alleged stabbing was transported to an area hospital, treated and released.

The investigation was led by Det. Thad Mart, and Batavia PD said no further information about the incident would be released.

Rhim was jailed on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

