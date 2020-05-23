Rochester man found in possession of crack cocaine after traffic stop, charged with drug dealing

Anthony Welch

Anthony J. "Science" Welch, 39, of Rochester, is charged with Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd after allegedly being found in possession of crack cocaine following a traffic stop by the Local Drug Task Force.

The charge is premised on the allegation that the amount of the narcotic in Welch's passion indicates he intended to sell it.

Welch was a passenger in a car driven by Steven R. Colombo, 33, of Batavia, who was allegedly driving while his privilege was suspended.

Another passenger, Amy L. Coulson, 33, of Batavia, was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

Following the traffic stop, Welch and Coulson were taken to the Genesee County Jail and based on a search warrant they were searched. Welch was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine that he tried to hide during the traffic stop.

Welch was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, promoting prison contraband, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Colombo was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd.

Following arraignment, Welch was released under supervision of Genesee Justice and Coulson and Colombo were released on appearance tickets.

The Task Force was assisted by Batavia PD, Corrections Officers, and the District Attorney's Office.