Rochester man pleads guilty drug and weapon charges

Darius Jones

A man facing a pair of felony indictments will likely serve 7 1/2 years in prison under terms of a plea deal he agreed to in Genesee County Court today.

Darius Jones, 27, of Rochester, entered a guilty plea to the lesser included offense of criminal sale of a controlled substance 7th. (He was charged with the same crime in the third degree) and faces two-and-a-half years in prison for that crime. He admitted in court that he possed a controlled substance in the City of Batavia on Feb. 22 with the intent to sell it.

Jones also faced a weapons charge stemming from a traffic stop where a pistol was found under the seat of the car he was sitting in.

To a charge of attempted criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, Jones entered a guilty plea on an Alford basis, which means Jones told Judge Charles Zambito that he couldn't admit to the facts of the crime as charged but he realizes that based on the evidence presented by the prosecution, he would likely be convicted at trial. The Alford plea affords Jones the opportunity to accept a plea deal without admitting to the crime in order to receive the benefits of a plea offer.

On the weapons charge, Jones will likely be sentenced to five years in prison.

The two terms will run consecutively.

Jones also admitted to being a second felony offender and a second violent felony offender. He was convicted of grand larceny in Monroe County in 2014 and of criminal possession of a weapon in Monroe County in 2010.

Pending sentencing, Jones was released from jail on his own recognizance, with no objection from District Attorney Lawrence Friedman. Sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m., April 6.