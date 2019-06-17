Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 17, 2019 - 1:09pm

Rochester man with drug-dealing criminal history accused of selling crack locally

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.
lorenzo_terrymug2019.jpg
       Lorenzo Terry

A 51-year-old Rochester resident has been arrested by members of the Local Drug Task Force, accused of selling crack cocaine in and around Genesee County.

Lorenzo A. "Tone" Terry, of Lang Street, Rochester, is accused of selling crack on three separate occasions to an agent of the task force over a six-month period.

Terry, the subject of an arrest warrant, was arrested on Batavia PD a week ago when he was spotted walking in the City of Batavia.  

The suspect has served four prior prison terms, going back to 1992, for drug possession and sales.

Judge Charles Zambito ordered Terry held in the Genesee County Jail on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.

June 17, 2019 - 1:27pm
jeff saquella
jeff saquella's picture
Offline
Last seen: 12 min 6 sec ago
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

Great work drug task force.....maybe just maybe we keep arresting these rochester dudes they'll stick to just dirtying up there own city

Top
June 17, 2019 - 1:59pm
Candace Bower
Candace Bower's picture
Offline
Last seen: 2 hours 3 min ago
Joined: Aug 30 2013 - 1:05am

Lets not put him on parole for a long long time

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button