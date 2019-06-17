Rochester man with drug-dealing criminal history accused of selling crack locally

Lorenzo Terry

A 51-year-old Rochester resident has been arrested by members of the Local Drug Task Force, accused of selling crack cocaine in and around Genesee County.

Lorenzo A. "Tone" Terry, of Lang Street, Rochester, is accused of selling crack on three separate occasions to an agent of the task force over a six-month period.

Terry, the subject of an arrest warrant, was arrested on Batavia PD a week ago when he was spotted walking in the City of Batavia.

The suspect has served four prior prison terms, going back to 1992, for drug possession and sales.

Judge Charles Zambito ordered Terry held in the Genesee County Jail on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.