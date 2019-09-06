Rochester teen accused of selling heroin in Bergen

Jahmiere Smith

A traffic stop by Rochester police led to the arrest Wednesday of a teenager wanted in Genesee County for allegedly dealing drugs in Bergen.

Jahmiere D. Smith, 18, of Rochester, was the subject of an active arrest warrant out of Genesee County stemming from two alleged drug deals between Smith and an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.

Smith is suspected of dealing in heroin in Bergen and accused of selling heroin to an undercover agent on two separate occasions.

He is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Smith was arraigned in Genesee County Court and ordered held on bail of $1,500.

The Task Force was assisted in the investigation by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies and the District Attorney's Office.