Rolling Hills receives $50K grant for roof repair

Rolling Hills Asylum in Bethany, which operates now as a ghost tour venue, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to fund roof repair and replacement of the east wing of the main building and the ice/dairy house’s roof.

The asylum was constructed in 1827 and was once a county-owned building.

According to an announcement from the NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department, "The site has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The owner intends to rehabilitate the property and turn the buildings into an inn/restaurant while continuing to capitalize on its paranormal reputation."

The grant is part of $470,000 in federal grants and local matching funds in rural WNY announced this week by the agency.

From the press release: