Rollover accident, entrapment but minor injuries reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the area of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, near Fotch Road.

There is entrapment, but injuries are believed to be minor.

Town of Batavia and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 1:41 a.m.: Engine 20 can respond non-emergency. Engine 24 can return to quarters. One occupant out of the vehicle upon a chief's arrival.

UPDATE 1:43 a.m.: Engine 20 can return to quarters. Assignment back in service. Mercy medics are out with the patient.