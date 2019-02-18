Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 18, 2019 - 9:44am

Rollover accident on Alexander Road, Alexander, reported

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, alexander.

A one-vehicle rollover accident, believed to be with injuries in the area of 9224 Alexander Road, Alexander.

A caller reports it appears an occupant or occupants are beginning to crawl out of the vehicle.

Alexander Fire and ambulance dispatched. Mercy EMS is also responding.

UPDATE 9:48 a.m.: Both occupants are out of the car.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m.: Mercy EMS can disregard. Alexander's ambulance will handle sign offs. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button