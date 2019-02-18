Rollover accident on Alexander Road, Alexander, reported

A one-vehicle rollover accident, believed to be with injuries in the area of 9224 Alexander Road, Alexander.

A caller reports it appears an occupant or occupants are beginning to crawl out of the vehicle.

Alexander Fire and ambulance dispatched. Mercy EMS is also responding.

UPDATE 9:48 a.m.: Both occupants are out of the car.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m.: Mercy EMS can disregard. Alexander's ambulance will handle sign offs.