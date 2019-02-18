February 18, 2019 - 9:44am
Rollover accident on Alexander Road, Alexander, reported
A one-vehicle rollover accident, believed to be with injuries in the area of 9224 Alexander Road, Alexander.
A caller reports it appears an occupant or occupants are beginning to crawl out of the vehicle.
Alexander Fire and ambulance dispatched. Mercy EMS is also responding.
UPDATE 9:48 a.m.: Both occupants are out of the car.
UPDATE 9:53 a.m.: Mercy EMS can disregard. Alexander's ambulance will handle sign offs.
