A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported on Pocock Road just south of Swamp Road, Bergen.

A caller reports the driver is out of the truck and going by personal vehicle to an area hospital.

Bergen fire and ambulance responding.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: The vehicle involved is a town highway truck.

UPDATE 2:48 p.m.: The snowplow is now upright. Pocock is still closed.