Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 3, 2019 - 7:05pm

Rollover accident reported in Basom

posted by Howard B. Owens in Basom, Alabama, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, news, accident.

A rollover accident with a person being ejected from the vehicle is reported at the intersection of Meadville Road and Bloomingdale Road in Basom.

No further word on possible injuries.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: A landing zone for Mercy Flight is being established.

UPDATE 7:19 p.m.: A nine-year-old child is being transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC.  No loss of consciousness. 

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button