Rollover accident reported in Basom

A rollover accident with a person being ejected from the vehicle is reported at the intersection of Meadville Road and Bloomingdale Road in Basom.

No further word on possible injuries.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: A landing zone for Mercy Flight is being established.

UPDATE 7:19 p.m.: A nine-year-old child is being transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC. No loss of consciousness.