Rollover accident reported on Alexander Road, Alexander

A rollover accident -- the vehicle reportedly rolled over multiple times -- is reported in the area of 9288 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Unknown injuries.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

Alexander Fire, ambulance, and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.: Route 98 is being shut down. Mercy Flight is responding.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m.: National Grid requested to the scene for a pole and wires down.

UPDATE 7:24 p.m.: Extrication required. Patient conscious and alert.

UPDATE 7:38 p.m.: Single occupant. Complaint of bodywide pain.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m. (by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service):

According to Sgt. Andrew Hale with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was headed south on Rt.98 when it went off the road and struck a culvert on the west side of the road, the vehicle then went airborne, striking a utility pole while airborne and severing the pole. It then rolled over several times coming to rest in an upright position on the west side of the roadway in a cornfield. The sole occupant and driver in his late 20s was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. He was conscious and alert. The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: The roadway is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.