Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 1, 2021 - 7:20pm

Rollover accident reported on Alexander Road, Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, alexander.

alexacc_0.jpg

A rollover accident -- the vehicle reportedly rolled over multiple times -- is reported in the area of 9288 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Unknown injuries.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

Alexander Fire, ambulance, and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 7:22 p.m.: Route 98 is being shut down.  Mercy Flight is responding.

UPDATE 7:23 p.m.: National Grid requested to the scene for a pole and wires down.

UPDATE 7:24 p.m.: Extrication required. Patient conscious and alert.

UPDATE 7:38 p.m.: Single occupant. Complaint of bodywide pain.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m. (by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service): 

According to Sgt. Andrew Hale with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was headed south on Rt.98 when it went off the road and struck a culvert on the west side of the road, the vehicle then went airborne, striking a utility pole while airborne and severing the pole. It then rolled over several times coming to rest in an upright position on the west side of the roadway in a cornfield.  The sole occupant and driver in his late 20s was transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.  He was conscious and alert. The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: The roadway is expected to be closed for at least another hour.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

alexacc_0_2.jpg

alexaccmf.jpg

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button