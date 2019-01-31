Local Matters

January 31, 2019 - 11:42am

Rollover accident reported on Bank Street Road, Byron

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, byron.

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported on Bank Street Road near Cockram Road, Byron.

No word on injuries.

Byron fire and South Byron fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:51 a.m.: Road conditions are not good, according to a first responder. Elba fire requeted to the scene to assist.

UPDATE 11:53 a.m.: The vehicle is off the road. All responding units from Byron and South Byron are parked at the side of the road. The road is not blocked. Elba can stand down. Mercy EMS on scene.

