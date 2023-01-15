January 15, 2023 - 2:46pm
Rollover accident reported on Dublin Road, Pavilion
A one-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment is reported in the area of 6317 Dublin Road, Pavilion.
Pavilion Fire, Bethany Fire, and Mercy EMS dispatched.
A first responder reports the patient is conscious and alert.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: "There's a bunch of trees in the way." Chainsaws and extrication equipment will be needed. Vehicle is totally on its roof, and the roof is partially collapsed.
UPDATE 2:39 p.m.: The patient has self-extricated. Pavilion can stand down.
UPDATE 3:10 p.m. Bethany is back in service.
