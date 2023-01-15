Local Matters

January 15, 2023 - 2:46pm

Rollover accident reported on Dublin Road, Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, accident, news.

A one-vehicle rollover accident with entrapment is reported in the area of 6317 Dublin Road, Pavilion.

Pavilion Fire, Bethany Fire, and Mercy EMS dispatched.

A first responder reports the patient is conscious and alert.

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: "There's a bunch of trees in the way."  Chainsaws and extrication equipment will be needed. Vehicle is totally on its roof, and the roof is partially collapsed.

UPDATE 2:39 p.m.: The patient has self-extricated.  Pavilion can stand down.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. Bethany is back in service.

