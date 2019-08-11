Rollover accident reported on Paul Road in Bethany

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the area of 5589 Paul Road, Bethany.

The driver is reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around but may have suffered a head injury.

Bethany fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:59 a.m.: A first responder on scene reports a car is off the road in a field, overturned. Patient is conscious and alert, with minor abrasions on his head.

UPDATE 12:34 p.m.: The male driver is being transported to UMMC. He is complaining of a stabbing feeling of pain in his neck. His vehicle rolled several times. He did not lose consciousness and self-extricated from the accident.