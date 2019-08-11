Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 11, 2019 - 11:56am

Rollover accident reported on Paul Road in Bethany

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bethany, accident, news.

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the area of 5589 Paul Road, Bethany. 

The driver is reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around but may have suffered a head injury.

Bethany fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:59 a.m.: A first responder on scene reports a car is off the road in a field, overturned. Patient is conscious and alert, with minor abrasions on his head.

UPDATE 12:34 p.m.: The male driver is being transported to UMMC. He is complaining of a stabbing feeling of pain in his neck. His vehicle rolled several times. He did not lose consciousness and self-extricated from the accident.

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button