October 15, 2021 - 9:12am

Rollover accident reported on Redfield Parkway

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A rollover accident is repoorted in the area of 46 Redfield Parkway, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.: The accident was apparently the result of a medical issue, accrding to Asst. Chief Chris Camp.  The minivan drifted off the roadway and struck a small tree, pushing it out of the ground and as the minivan road up the trunk of the tree it tipped n its side.  The driver was being treated at the scene by Mercy EMS and is expected to not require transport to a hospital.

