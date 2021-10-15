Rollover accident reported on Redfield Parkway

A rollover accident is repoorted in the area of 46 Redfield Parkway, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.: The accident was apparently the result of a medical issue, accrding to Asst. Chief Chris Camp. The minivan drifted off the roadway and struck a small tree, pushing it out of the ground and as the minivan road up the trunk of the tree it tipped n its side. The driver was being treated at the scene by Mercy EMS and is expected to not require transport to a hospital.