Rollover snowmobile accident reported in Darien

A snowmobile rollover accident is reported on Broadway Road, between Harlow and Countyline roads, in Darien.

The snowmobile reportedly rolled over on the driver but the driver is believed to be out from under the snowmobile now.

Darien fire and ambulance and Mercy EMS dispatched.

The location is slightly off the roadway. Somebody is waiting roadside to direct emergency responders to the location.

UPDATE 10:56 a.m.: No injuries. Darien fire and ambulance canceled.