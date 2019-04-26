April 26, 2019 - 12:06pm
Rotary Club gathers in Rotary Park for 100th Anniversary photo
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Rotary Club, batavia, news.
Members of the Batavia Rotary Club partied like it was 1919 at Eli Fish last night as part of the club's ongoing commemoration of the civic organization's 100th anniversary but before they did they gathered in Rotary Park in Downtown Batavia for a group photo.
Here is a roster of current members (not all are in the photo):
|Andrea L. Aldinger
Lori Aratari
Paul Battaglia
Wade Bianco
Linda Blanchet
Carol Boshart
Justin Calarco-Smith
Timothy Call
Ramon Chaya
Gary Churchill
Christopher Dailey
Richard G. Ensman
Daniel Fischer
Christine Fix
Douglas Forsyth
Vladimar Frias
William Fritts
Steven Grice
Jay Gsell
Barbara Hale
Stephen Hawley
Theodore Hawley
Jonathan Herdlein
Michael Hodgins
Thomas Houseknecht
James Isaac
Kimberly Isaac
Donald Iwanicki
Lalit Jain
John Kirkwood
Robert Knipe
Raja Kolisetti
Michael Kubiniec
Sharon Kubiniec
Edmund Leising
Thomas Lichtenthal
Glen Liucci
Krysia Mager
Rosalie Maguire
Francis Marchese
Paul Marchese
Laurie Mastin
|Thomas Mazurkiewicz
Debbie McAllister
Gregg McAllister
John McGowan
James McMullen
Sue Medley
David Metzler
Martin Moore
James Mott
Gilbert Mulcahy
Kimberly Nichols
Robert Noonan
Lisa Ormsbee
Susie Ott
Barbara Pierce
Steven Pies
Mary Raymond
Joseph Rowbottom
Marlin Salmon
Donna Saskowski
Paul Saskowski
John Saville
Samantha Schafer
Susan Schuler
Jane Scott
Robert Shell
Raymond Shirtz
Pamela Sivret
James Smith
Lily Snyder
Mark Snyder
George Spinnegan
David Swartz
Peter Terry
Robert Thompson
Thomas Turnbull
Hollis Upson
Robert Walker
Christopher White
Kenneth Witt
Theresa Yasses
Charles Zambito
Andrea Zucchiatti
Recent comments