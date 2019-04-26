Rotary Club gathers in Rotary Park for 100th Anniversary photo

Members of the Batavia Rotary Club partied like it was 1919 at Eli Fish last night as part of the club's ongoing commemoration of the civic organization's 100th anniversary but before they did they gathered in Rotary Park in Downtown Batavia for a group photo.

Here is a roster of current members (not all are in the photo):

Andrea L. Aldinger

Lori Aratari

Paul Battaglia

Wade Bianco

Linda Blanchet

Carol Boshart

Justin Calarco-Smith

Timothy Call

Ramon Chaya

Gary Churchill

Christopher Dailey

Richard G. Ensman

Daniel Fischer

Christine Fix

Douglas Forsyth

Vladimar Frias

William Fritts

Steven Grice

Jay Gsell

Barbara Hale

Stephen Hawley

Theodore Hawley

Jonathan Herdlein

Michael Hodgins

Thomas Houseknecht

James Isaac

Kimberly Isaac

Donald Iwanicki

Lalit Jain

John Kirkwood

Robert Knipe

Raja Kolisetti

Michael Kubiniec

Sharon Kubiniec

Edmund Leising

Thomas Lichtenthal

Glen Liucci

Krysia Mager

Rosalie Maguire

Francis Marchese

Paul Marchese

Laurie Mastin Thomas Mazurkiewicz

Debbie McAllister

Gregg McAllister

John McGowan

James McMullen

Sue Medley

David Metzler

Martin Moore

James Mott

Gilbert Mulcahy

Kimberly Nichols

Robert Noonan

Lisa Ormsbee

Susie Ott

Barbara Pierce

Steven Pies

Mary Raymond

Joseph Rowbottom

Marlin Salmon

Donna Saskowski

Paul Saskowski

John Saville

Samantha Schafer

Susan Schuler

Jane Scott

Robert Shell

Raymond Shirtz

Pamela Sivret

James Smith

Lily Snyder

Mark Snyder

George Spinnegan

David Swartz

Peter Terry

Robert Thompson

Thomas Turnbull

Hollis Upson

Robert Walker

Christopher White

Kenneth Witt

Theresa Yasses

Charles Zambito

Andrea Zucchiatti





