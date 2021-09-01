September 1, 2021 - 10:25am
Rotary cow 'Butterscotch' reported missing in Elba
posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, Batavia Rotary Club, batavia, news.
"Butterscotch," a cow passed around among members of the Batavia Rotary Club, has gone missing and is presumed stolen.
Typically, the cow moves to-and-from the residence or business of Rotary members as a joke but this time "Butterscotch" just disappeared from a yard in Elba.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for anybody with information on the whereabouts of "Butterscotch" to call (585) 343-5000.
