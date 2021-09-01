Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 1, 2021 - 10:25am

Rotary cow 'Butterscotch' reported missing in Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, Batavia Rotary Club, batavia, news.

img_7214butterscotch.jpg

"Butterscotch," a cow passed around among members of the Batavia Rotary Club, has gone missing and is presumed stolen.

Typically, the cow moves to-and-from the residence or business of Rotary members as a joke but this time "Butterscotch" just disappeared from a yard in Elba.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anybody with information on the whereabouts of "Butterscotch" to call  (585) 343-5000.

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button