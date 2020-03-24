RTS announces shift to Dial-a-Ride service except for select routes

Press release:

Regional Transit Service (RTS) today announced that it will only operate Dial-A-Ride public transit service in Genesee and Wyoming counties starting Thursday, March 26. This shift is to help protect RTS employees and customers and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

RTS Genesee :

Customers in Genesee County can schedule a ride 24 hours in advance by calling RTS Genesee at (585) 343-3079.

Dial-A-Ride service will be available from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Tops Tuesday shuttle will continue normal operation.

Genesee Community College (GCC) students still on campus will have access to Route 215.

The GCC Route 213 is canceled until further notice. This route provided express service to GCC from Batavia.

RTS Wyoming :

Customers in Wyoming County can schedule a ride 24 hours in advance by calling RTS Wyoming at (585) 786-6050.

Dial-A-Ride service will be available from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Route 223 commuter service will continue to operate at 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as usual.

RTS encourages customers to follow the guidance of Governor Andrew Cuomo: “Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders.”

Please join us in embracing the Governor’s guidance and use RTS only for essential travel. This includes trips to work if they are employed by an “essential” business, as well as trips to the grocery store, pharmacy or doctor. Please stay home if you are sick.