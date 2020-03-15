RTS to maintain normal service

Press release:

Following State of Emergency declarations this weekend in every county served by the Regional Transit Service, and confirmation of the second case of coronavirus in Monroe County, RTS released the following information today.

“Based on conversations over the past few days with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza, RTS will continue providing service based on our normal schedule,” said RTS CEO Bill Carpenter. “Any future decisions we make regarding RTS service will be based on science, facts, and guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, the NYS Department of Health, County Executive Bello, and Dr. Mendoza.”

Preventive Measures:

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, RTS has taken the following steps:

Bus & Facility Cleaning :

Buses are cleaned every day and detail cleaned with disinfecting wipes according to guidance from the NYS Department of Health.

The RTS Transit Center is being cleaned and wiped down three times a day.

Focus on Prevention :

According to Dr. Mendoza and local health experts, preparation is a continuous process and the best way to help prevent the spread of the virus is to follow these tips:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes;

Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces, and;

Stay home when you are sick.

Contingency Plan:

If the virus spreads and leads to RTS needing to reduce service, we will do so in a way that is responsible and easy to understand. We have a plan in place and are ready to implement it if needed. To be clear, RTS is not implementing a service reduction at this time .

Bus Pass Information:

Rochester City School District (RCSD) Students :

Due to school closures, the bus passes students use have been temporarily deactivated. RTS is in close contact with County Executive Bello, Mayor Warren, Dr. Mendoza, and RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade, and the decision to activate the passes again will be made in coordination with them and at the appropriate time.

Our top priority is to ensure customers and employees stay healthy and safe. We are sharing this information with state and community leaders, employees and customers to ensure everyone understands what our plan is and what will drive the decisions we make. The public can help by following the advice of health experts and prevention tips such as staying home and avoiding public places when sick.

When updated information is available, it will be posted to the RTS website.

Carpenter added: “We at RTS pride ourselves on providing high quality and reliable public transportation each and every day. Because of the trying circumstances under which the entire community is living, our mission is ever more challenging. In order to best serve you, we ask that you prioritize the reasons for your transit trips. RTS will serve every customer it can but we ask that you consider taking medical and other essential trips before any others. By working together we will get through this.”

For all other information, visit www.myRTS.com.