Run for domestic violence awareness reaps top winners

In a field of only 26 runners, a couple from Union City, Penn., won their respective races in Saturday's "Run Until Their Voices are Heard 5K" sponsored by YWCA of Genesee County. The event was part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and was in honor of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The race started and finished on North Street in front of the agency's building.

Peter Boyd, 48, won the men's race with a time of 16:47 and Jeanette Boyd, 46, won the women's race with a time of 22:18.

Photos by Howard Owens