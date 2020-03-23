Salvation Army closed to public access, services still available

Press release:

The Salvation Army, 259 E. Main S., Batavia

We have received word from our territorial command that our facility must be closed to public access until further notice.

We understand that many in our community depend on our Emergency Food Pantry to help make ends meet. We intend to continue this service as long as possible depending on the availability of a product. Our pantry will be available as a drive-up service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Clients are asked to pull in to the rear parking lot by the double doors and open their trunk. A staff member will place the food box in the vehicle. We will be strictly observing social distancing as well as sanitary best practices.

We will also happily accept donations at these same times. Community donations are the only way we can continue to meet the mounting need on a consistent basis. Should you need additional information or assistance please call our office. Our phones are not manned at this point but we will call you back, 585-343-6284.

Thank you to everyone for your continued support.