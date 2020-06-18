Scholarship winners honored at Paolo Busti monument

With the Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation's annual dinner canceled, the organizations annual scholarship winners were honored with check presentations at the Paulo Busti monument next to the Holland Land Office Museum yesterday.

Honored were: Rhorri Fix, Kiaya Condidorio, Chris Gualtieri, Jake Torcello, Isabella Riner, and Megan Smith.

Each student received $800 from the foundation, $100 from the Vincent Gautieri Scholarship Fund, and also gift certificates from Capish! Brick Oven Pizza Ristorante, L.B. Grand, and Main St. Pizza Company.

Previously: Ray San Fratello named Italian American of the Year by Paolo Busti foundation, six scholarships awarded but dinner is off

Photo and info submitted by Annette LaBarbera.