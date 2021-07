A car vs. school bus accident is reported at East Main Street and Alleghany Road in the Village of Corfu.

There are believed to be 26 students on the bus.

Corfu fire is dispatched. Mercy EMS is dispatched for treatment of minor injuries and evaluations.

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: A Corfu chief on scene reports any injuries are minor and medics are required to respond for evaluations and documentation.