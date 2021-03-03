Search reportedly underway in Ecuador for missing Batavia man

UPDATE: Statement from U.S. State Department:

The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We are aware of a U.S. citizen missing in Ecuador. When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can.

A Batavia resident with years of volunteer service locally and overseas, including the Peace Corps, is reportedly missing in Ecuador.

Travis Sackett has reportedly been missing since Feb. 21 after going on a hike to the Imbabura Volcano.

Recently, he has been a volunteer at a farm in Ecuador.

The U.S. Embassy in Ecuador has reportedly been notified that Sackett hasn't been heard from since he left for the hike. Local search efforts began on Feb. 25.

The Batavian has been unsuccessful in attempts to confirm his status either through a family member or by contacting the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador or the U.S. State Department.

Cassie Toulet-Crump has set up a GoFundMe page to assist his mother, Lucy Sackett, with expenses related to the search for Travis, including a reward.

The GoFundMe page says Sackett's parents are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of their son. Donations will help increase the possible amount of the reward.

Word of Sackett's possible disappearance and the GoFundMe page has been spread widely in the community over the past 24 hours over social media and local email chains.