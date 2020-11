The second driver involved in a head-on collision on Route 19 in Bergen yesterday afternoon has died.

Gary C. Beehler, 82, succumbed to his injuries, the Sheriff's Office reported this morning.

Beehler's 2007 Chrysler Town & Country minivan was struck by a 2014 Toyota RAV4 driven by Caroline F. Bianchi, 74, of Bergen. Bianchi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously: Bergen woman dies in collision on Route 19