May 21, 2022 - 1:52pm

Senior housing project approved by planning board in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news.

A 60-unit housing development in a R-3 zoned area off of Lake Road in Le Roy received unanimous approval on Wednesday.

Eric Biscaro, who built and operates Clinton Crossings in Batavia, has said the complex will consist of  30 duplex homes on 16 acres off Route 19. The complex will be open only to people aged 50 and older.

Of the 16 acres, only about five acres will be developed.

Even though the property is zoned R-3, Biscaro did need to seek a one-time special use permit from the planning board, which the board approved 5-0.

Previously: Housing community in Le Roy will be neighborly, developer tells nearby residents

 

