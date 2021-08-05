Sentencing delayed for Michael Tomaszewski

A continuance was granted to Michael Tomaszewski on Wednesday morning for his sentencing on his fraud conviction.

The former funeral director entered a guilty plea in April to counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, offering a false instrument for filing, and untimely burial.

The plea offer included no promise of a sentence of lesser than the statutory time in prison of two and a third to seven years and he was scheduled for sentencing yesterday.

The court did not release information on the reason for the delay.

The new date is Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

