Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 5, 2021 - 12:53pm

Sentencing delayed for Michael Tomaszewski

posted by Howard B. Owens in Michael Tomaszewski, crime, batavia, news.

A continuance was granted to Michael Tomaszewski on Wednesday morning for his sentencing on his fraud conviction.

The former funeral director entered a guilty plea in April to counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, offering a false instrument for filing, and untimely burial.

The plea offer included no promise of a sentence of lesser than the statutory time in prison of two and a third to seven years and he was scheduled for sentencing yesterday.

The court did not release information on the reason for the delay.

The new date is Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

For previous coverage of Tomaszewski, click here.

Comments

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button