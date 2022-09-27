Sentencing of Devon Wright delayed so new attorney can become familiar with the case

Devon Wright

A Batavia man who disappeared for seven months after being released from custody following a conviction on a weapons charge had his scheduled sentencing delayed for three weeks today so his new attorney can get up to speed on his case.

Nathan Pace is now assigned council for Devon Wright and Pace asked for an adjournment.

County Court Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini granted the request. The new sentencing time and date is 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Wright was a co-defendant in November in a case involving a gun deal gone bad at the Days Inn six months earlier when he entered a surprise guilty plea to counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, attempted criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and attempted criminal possession of a weapon 2nd. He also entered guilty pleas to assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, attempted assault 1st, a Class C Violent Felony, and criminal sexual act, also a felony.

The pleas satisfied charges from multiple arrests over the previous 12 months and came with a 10-year sentence cap but then failed to appear for his initial sentencing date and became a wanted man, he may have lost his sentencing cap.

Wright was located in Lockport in July and has been held in the Genesee County Jail since his arrest.

In the November trial Wright's co-defendant, Jacob Sponaugle, was found guilty by the jury of:

Attempted Murder 2nd, a Class B violent felony

Assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony

Aggravated criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C violent felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony

Criminal using a firearm in the first degree, a Class B violent felony

Criminal using a firearm in the fist degree, a Class B violent felony

Sponaugle was sentenced in December to 15 years in prison.