January 21, 2019 - 10:06am

Server response time

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian.

In an effort to improve the response time of the server that hosts thebatavian.com, the host company performed a software upgrade overnight.

Instead of improving the response time, it's made matters worse.

Technicians think they've identified the problem and are working on it.

If they are unable to fix the problem, they will rollback the software to the previous version. I've instructed them to do that at any point today they've reached the conclusion that is necessary, which would take the site offline for an hour or so.

I'll update this post as needed.

UPDATE 10:53 a.m.: That problem appears to be resolved. 

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: According to our tests, the server response time is now twice as fast as it was in similar tests a couple of days ago.

