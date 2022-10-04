October 4, 2022 - 10:48pm
Services to area youth discussed at Systems of Care Summit
posted by Howard B. Owens in County Mental Health, news, youth services.
Traci Russo, a juvenile case supervisor with the county's Probation Department, speaks about options for helping troubled youths during the Systems of Care Summit at Terry Hills on Tuesday morning.
The event was hosted by Genesee County Mental Health.
Lynda Battaglia was the featured speaker and there were three panels of professionals in the area's agencies that deliver mental health-related services and other services for children in the community.
