Sheriff announces graduation of second Teen Academy class

Press release:

“I am pleased to announce that the Second Teen Academy was another great success. This academy was made possible with the support of Genesee County STOP DWI and the Genesee County Legislators. The students were provided with the opportunity to experience the various roles of law enforcement in our community, and they eagerly embraced all aspects of the curriculum. I want to thank the students for their hard work and dedication and to all those that provided instruction throughout this week-long program. A special thank you to the Academy Director, Deputy Matthew R. Butler, and Deputies/School Resource Officers

Chad P. Cummings, Richard S. Schildwaster, Eric J. Meyer, Patrick J. Reeves, Howard O. Wilson, and Jeremy M. McClellan along with Investigator Chad J. Minuto for their assistance and efforts in coordinating such a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the students. We look forward to continuing this annual event for students throughout Genesee County for many more years to come,” stated Sheriff Sheron.

The following participants are graduates of the Second Annual Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Academy:

Class Captains : Paola Perez-Matos

Drew Edwards

Alden Belknap Nicholas Burdick Jayden Doyle

Shawn Morabito Jack Falls Alexander Hunt

Aaron Spring Regan McPhee Gianni Vallese