Sheriff reports death of inmate who hung self in jail on Jan. 4

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. reports that an inmate has died after attempting suicide at the Genesee County Jail on January 4, 2021.

A Genesee County Correction Officer found the 28-year-old inmate hanging from a shower curtain rod at approximately 12:27 pm, January 4, 2021, while making routine rounds. The Correction Officer immediately summoned assistance and began performing life-saving measures. The inmate was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where he passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The inmate is identified as Kyle Adam Scheuerlein of Batavia, New York. He had been incarcerated on bail in the Genesee County Jail since January 1, 2021, following his arrest by the City of Batavia Police Department on the charges of Burglary, 2nd degree, and Criminal Contempt - Disobey a Court Order, 2nd degree.

An investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the NYS Commission of Corrections.