March 12, 2020 - 10:31am
Sheriff suspends inmate visits at jail until further notice
posted by Howard B. Owens in Novel CoronaVirus, COVID-19, news, Genesee County Jail.
Press release:
Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announced this morning that he is suspending all inmate visitation at the Genesee County Jail. This will take effect tomorrow morning, Friday, March 13, until further notice.
This is a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to employees, inmates and families.
NOTE: If your group or agency is canceling or postponing an event, email [email protected]. We'll compile a list, post it, and keep it updated.