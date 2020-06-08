Sheriff thanks all involved for peaceful protest in Batavia

Press release:

Thank you to the March for Justice organizers, public officials, and community members for assisting in making yesterday’s demonstration a peaceful one. I would also like to sincerely thank and recognize all the local, state, and federal law enforcement officers, Correction Officers, and Emergency Services Dispatchers for their professionalism.

Once again, we saw the cooperation amongst our law enforcement agencies, government officials, and community leaders. Genesee County is an amazing community that I am proud to have lived in my entire life.

Working together, we can move forward to address the many concerns that were voiced yesterday.

~Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr.