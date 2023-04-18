Local Matters

April 18, 2023 - 9:27am

Sheriff's K-9s visit Elba Fire and provide Chicken BBQ attendees and volunteers a demo

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba fire, elba, K-9 Frankie, K-9 Rayzor, Sheriff's Office, news.

img_6131.jpg

Deputies Andrew Mullen, with partner K-9 Frankie, and Deputy James Stack, with partner K-9 Rayzor, visited the Elba Volunteer Fire Department Chicken BBQ on Sunday to provide a demonstration of how K-9s work with officers.

The Elba Boy Scouts were also on hand to help with the BBQ at the Elba Fire Rec Hall on Route 98.

The fundraiser was sold out.

Submitted photos and information.

img_6154.jpg

img_6115.jpg

img_6119.jpg

img_6123.jpg

