Sheriff's K-9s visit Elba Fire and provide Chicken BBQ attendees and volunteers a demo

Deputies Andrew Mullen, with partner K-9 Frankie, and Deputy James Stack, with partner K-9 Rayzor, visited the Elba Volunteer Fire Department Chicken BBQ on Sunday to provide a demonstration of how K-9s work with officers.

The Elba Boy Scouts were also on hand to help with the BBQ at the Elba Fire Rec Hall on Route 98.

The fundraiser was sold out.

