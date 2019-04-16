Sheriff's Office announces five promotions

Chief Deputy Brian Frieday

Press release:

Sergeant Brian M. Frieday - promoted to Chief Deputy of Road Patrol, overseeing the operations of Road Patrol, Courts Security, and Animal Control. Chief Deputy Frieday is a 23-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who began his career as a Deputy Sheriff-Road Patrol in 1996 and was promoted to Sergeant in May of 2005. Chief Deputy Frieday’s appointment was effective April 13, 2019.

Chief Deputy Joseph M. Graff has moved from overseeing the Road Patrol operations to Chief Deputy of the Criminal Investigative Division. Chief Deputy Graff is a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who began his career as a Deputy Sheriff-Road Patrol, was promoted to Investigator in 2015, and to Chief Deputy – Road Patrol in 2017. Chief Deputy Graff assumed his new duties on April 13, 2019.

Emergency Services Dispatcher Francis A. Riccobono - promoted to the new position of Assistant Director of Emergency Communications/Operations where he will oversee the operations of the Genesee County’s 9-1-1 Emergency Services Dispatch Center. Assistant Director Riccobono has over 28 years of experience in emergency dispatching, having begun his dispatching career with the City of Batavia Police Department in 1991, and transitioning to the Genesee County consolidated dispatch center in 2008. Assistant Director Riccobono assumed his new duties on April 1, 2019.

Investigator James M. Diehl - promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division. Sergeant Diehl began his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a Deputy Sheriff – Road Patrol and was promoted to Investigator in 2016. Sergeant Diehl’s promotion was effective on March 30, 2019.

Deputy Sheriff Michael J. Lute has been promoted to Sergeant with the Road Patrol Division. Sergeant Lute joined the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 as Deputy Sheriff – Road Patrol, having previously served with the Village of Akron and Village of Corfu Police Departments. Sergeant Lute’s promotion was effective on April 13, 2019.