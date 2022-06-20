Sheriff's Office investigating jewelry sales scam outside businesses on Veterans Memorial Drive

A man and a woman, who have not been identified by the Sheriff's Office, are suspected of perpetrating a scam involving jewelry outside businesses along Veterans Memorial Drive.

On June 3, deputies responded to the parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods to investigate a complaint about a man soliciting people for money in exchange for a gold ring.

During the investigation, the man was identified along with a woman in an associated vehicle.

A scam involving jewelry had previously been uncovered by the Sheriff's Office.

A description of the suspects was not provided.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents who may have purchased jewelry from people outside businesses in the area to contact Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572 or Investigator Erik Andre at (585) 345-3000 ext 3574.