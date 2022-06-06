Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired at homes in Bethany on Saturday night

Several gunshots were reportedly fired at houses on Bethany Center Road in the Town of Bethany sometime after 9 p.m., Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The incident occurred between Mayne Road and Raymond Road.

There is no known motive for a targeted attack, officials said.

A two-door dark blue car with a loud exhaust was reportedly observed in the area driving up and down Bethany Center Road at approximately 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information that may assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 343-5000, extension 3572 or [email protected].