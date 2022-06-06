Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 6, 2022 - 10:46pm

Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired at homes in Bethany on Saturday night

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Bethany, news.

Several gunshots were reportedly fired at houses on Bethany Center Road in the Town of Bethany sometime after 9 p.m., Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The incident occurred between Mayne Road and Raymond Road.

There is no known motive for a targeted attack, officials said.

A two-door dark blue car with a loud exhaust was reportedly observed in the area driving up and down Bethany Center Road at approximately 8:30 p.m., Saturday.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information that may assist in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 343-5000, extension 3572 or [email protected].

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break