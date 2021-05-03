Sheriff's office looking for person of interest in reported property crime in Alabama

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the subject pictured above. The subject has been developed as a person of interest in relation to a property crime being investigated in the Town of Alabama. The subject appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm. If you have any information, we urge you to please contact Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000, ext. 3572.