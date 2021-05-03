Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 3, 2021 - 5:28pm

Sheriff's office looking for person of interest in reported property crime in Alabama

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news alabama.

5-3-21_photo_from_news_release.jpg

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the subject pictured above. The subject has been developed as a person of interest in relation to a property crime being investigated in the Town of Alabama. The subject appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm. If you have any information, we urge you to please contact Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000, ext. 3572.

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button