Sheriff's Office looking for UTV that fled from Deputy in Town of Batavia

A Utility Terrain Vehicle was spotted by a Sheriff's patrol at 1:34 a.m., July 31, on Route 33, in the area of Seven Springs Road, in the Town of Batavia and when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the drive took the UTV into harvestable crops causing significant damage to the crops and to fencing in the area.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the UTV.

The UTV is described as white in color and affixed with lights that change colors while in operation.

Anyone with information that may assist in the case can call Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572 or Deputy Jordan Alejandro at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3257.