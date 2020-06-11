Sheriff's Office reminds public about lawful operation of ATVs

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints regarding the unlawful operation of ATVs and dirt bikes throughout the county. In particular, there have been complaints of groups of ATVs operating on roads and on old railroad rights of way. This is a reminder that it is unlawful to operate an ATV, UTV or side by side on a highway, public lands (unless designated for ATV use), or lands of another person without permission. All ATVs (dirt bikes are considered an ATV) must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if they are operated anywhere in NY State, including on the owner’s property. They must also be insured except when being ridden on your own property. A USDOT-approved helmet must be worn whenever operating an ATV or riding as a passenger. There are several other laws and restrictions, including information for junior operators. These and more information can be found at the following link:

https://dmv.ny.gov/brochure/atvs-information-owners-and-operators