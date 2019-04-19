Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of April 19, 2019

Katelyn M. Bennett, AKA Katelyn Orozco, age 29, white female, 5’5” 180 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes, LKA Dyson Street, Rochester, NY Bench warrant for violation of probation CPL 410.40 (felony) Genesee County Court DOW 3/19/19 Robert W. Blankenberg, age 35, white male, 6’6” 260 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes, LKA Union Street, Le Roy, NY Arrest warrant for grand larceny 4th PL 155.30-1 (felony) Le Roy Town Court DOW 3/23/19 Lawrence D. Boggs, age 30, white male, 6’0” 200 lbs., blond hair, hazel eyes, LKA Embreville Road, Johnson City, TN Bench warrant for DWI and DWI drugs VTL 1192-3, VTL 1192-4 (misdemeanors) Batavia Town Court DOW 9/23/13

Robert A. Boggs, age 32, white male, 6’0” 200 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA Reeser Road, Johnson City, TN Bench warrant for assault 3rd PL 120.00-1 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 9/23/13 Richard J. Burdick, age 41, white male, 6’1” 190 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA Summit Street, Batavia, NY Arrest warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 3/27/19 Benjamin G. Evans, age 30, white male, 6’1” 180 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA West Main Street Road, Batavia, NY Bench warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 3/12/19

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.