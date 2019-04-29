Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of April 29, 2019

Cassandra C. Elkins, age 28, white female, 5’5” 125 lbs., brown hair, green eyes, LKA East Avenue, Springville, NY Bench Warrant for criminal impersonation 2nd PL 190.25-1 (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court DOW 1/30/17 Victoria H. Gilbert, age 47, white female, 5’5” 130 lbs., blond hair, brown eyes, LKA Oakcrest Drive, Farmingham, MA Bench Warrant for disorderly conduct PL 240.20-1 (violation) Batavia Town Court DOW 8/21/13 Tyanna D. Green, age 23, black female, 5’4” 130 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, LKA Walnut Street, Batavia, NY Bench Warrant for violation of probation CPL 410.40 (Felony) Genesee County Court DOW 4/15/19

Denzel T. Hall, age 26, black male, 5’9” 175 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, LKA Atkinson Street, Rochester, NY Bench Warrant for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd Degree PL 220.16-1 (felony) Genesee County Court DOW 4/15/19 Robert L. Peachey Jr., age 35, white male, 6’0” 185 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA Gibson Street, Oakfield, NY Bench Warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd VTL 511-2a2 (misdemeanor) Stafford Town Court DOW 8/27/14 Kevin T. Smith, age 35, white male, 5’9” 220 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes, LKA Buffalo Avenue, Buffalo, NY Bench warrant for trespass PL 140.05 (violation) Darien Town Court DOW 1/22/19

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.