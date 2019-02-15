Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of Feb. 15, 2019
|
Harmony J. Alexander, 22, black female, 5’2” 120 lbs., Brown/Black hair, brown eyes. Last known address, Lark Street, Rochester.
Arrest warrant for alleged grand larceny 4th (felony) PL 155.30-1 and conspiracy 5th PL 105.05-1 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court. Date of warrant: 1/25/19.
|
Duty E. Caswell, 27, white male, 6’3” 160 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes. Last known address, Cary Avenue, Oakfield.
Bench warrant for alleged aggravated DWI/DWI VTL 1192-2aa/1192-3 (misdemeanor) Oakfield Town Court. Date of warrant: 12/5/17
Arrest warrant for alleged bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Oakfield Town Court. Date of warrant: 1/26/18
Bench warrant for alleged violation of probation (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court. Date of warrant: 12/14/17
|
Erica M. Raphael, 34, white female, 5’3” 115 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes. Last known address, Pratt Road, Batavia.
Bench warrant for alleged petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court. Date of warrant: 9/24/18
Arrest warrant for alleged bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court. Date of warrant: 10/29/18
|
Benjamin J. Skubis, 24, white male, 5’11” 140 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Last known address, Colby Road, Darien.
Bench warrant for alleged DWI VTL 1192-2/1192-3 (misdemeanor) Alabama Town Court. Date of warrant: 6/13/18
Arrest warrant for alleged bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Alabama Town Court. Date of warrant: 2/5/19
|
Lorrie J. Shanley, 48, white female, 5’6” 230 lbs., blond hair, brown eyes. Last known address: Chili Avenue, Churchville.
Bench warrant for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd VTL 511-2a4 (misdemeanor) Stafford Town Court. Date of warrant: 1/10/19
Arrest warrant for alleged bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Stafford Town Court. Date of warrant: 1/29/19
|
Tanisha L. Mack, 39, black female, 5’3” 110 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Last known address: Eastman Avenue, Rochester.
Bench warrant for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd VTL 511-1a (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court. Date of warrant: 5/11/18
Arrest warrant for alleged bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court. Date of warrant: 6/13/18
If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.
