Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of Feb. 15, 2019

Harmony J. Alexander, 22, black female, 5’2” 120 lbs., Brown/Black hair, brown eyes. Last known address, Lark Street, Rochester. Arrest warrant for alleged grand larceny 4th (felony) PL 155.30-1 and conspiracy 5th PL 105.05-1 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court. Date of warrant: 1/25/19.

Duty E. Caswell, 27, white male, 6’3” 160 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes. Last known address, Cary Avenue, Oakfield. Bench warrant for alleged aggravated DWI/DWI VTL 1192-2aa/1192-3 (misdemeanor) Oakfield Town Court. Date of warrant: 12/5/17 Arrest warrant for alleged bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Oakfield Town Court. Date of warrant: 1/26/18 Bench warrant for alleged violation of probation (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court. Date of warrant: 12/14/17