Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of Feb. 22, 2019

Uriah I. C. Smoke age 34, American Indian, male 5’6” 180 lbs. Black hair, Brown eyes LKA Bloomingdale Road Alabama, NY Bench Warrant for Criminal Mischief 4th PL 145.00-1 (Misdemeanor) and Reckless Endangerment 2nd PL 120.20-1 (Misdemeanor) Alabama Town Court DOW 5/15/12

Nicole R. Elmore age 30, W/F, 5’4” 115 lbs. Brown hair, Hazel eyes LKA Clifford Avenue Rochester, NY Bench Warrant for Grand Larceny 4th PL 155.30-1(Felony) and Conspiracy 6th PL 105.00 (Misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 2/14/19