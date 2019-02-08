Sheriff's Office warrants, active as of Feb. 8, 2019
|
Tonya L. Buzzell, AKA Tonya L. Bennett. 36, white female, 5’ 5” 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Last known address Liberty Street, Batavia, NY
Four Active Warrants:
Bench Warrant for alleged False Personation PL 190.23 Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 3/23/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Violation of Family Court Act Genesee County Family Court. Warrant issued 3/29/18
Bench Warrant for alleged Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 5/9/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Bail Jumping 3rd PL 215.55 Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 6/14/18
|
Steven D. Fronczak, 61, white male, 5’7” 190 lbs., blond hair green eyes. Last known address Oatka Road, Perry, NY
Two Active Warrants:
Bench Warrant for alleged Aggravated Felony DWI VTL 1192-2aa Genesee County Court. Warrant issued 10/29/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Felony Bail Jumping 2nd PL 215.56 Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 1/23/19
|
Ralph A. Burdick, 43, white male, 6’ 1” 185 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes. Last known address Clinton Street Road, Bergen, NY
Two Active Warrants:
Bench Warrant for alleged Petit Larceny PL 155.25 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 10/9/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Bail Jumping 3rd PL 215.55 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 11/19/18
|
Michael S. Ryan, 59, 5’ 10” 218 lbs., white male, blond hair, brown eyes. Last known address Bank Street, Batavia, NY
Warrants:
Bench Warrant for alleged Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th PL 165.45-2 Felony Genesee County Cour. Warrant issued 2/27/18.
|
Jeanine D. Fuller, 32, white female, 5’7” 160 lbs., blond hair, brown eyes. Last known address Bank Street, Rochester, NY
Four active warrants:
Bench Warrant for alleged Petit Larceny PL 155.25 and Conspiracy 6th PL 105.00 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 9/18/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Conspiracy 6th PL 105.00 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 9/26/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Conspiracy 5th PL 105.05 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 9/28/18
Arrest Warrant for alleged Bail Jumping 3rd PL 215.55 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 10/13/18
If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.
Very good addition to the Batavian. A portion of the bail forfeiture as reward would probably increase the effectiveness considerably.
