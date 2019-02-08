Sheriff's Office warrants, active as of Feb. 8, 2019

Tonya L. Buzzell, AKA Tonya L. Bennett. 36, white female, 5’ 5” 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Last known address Liberty Street, Batavia, NY Four Active Warrants: Bench Warrant for alleged False Personation PL 190.23 Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 3/23/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Violation of Family Court Act Genesee County Family Court. Warrant issued 3/29/18 Bench Warrant for alleged Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 5/9/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Bail Jumping 3rd PL 215.55 Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 6/14/18 Steven D. Fronczak, 61, white male, 5’7” 190 lbs., blond hair green eyes. Last known address Oatka Road, Perry, NY Two Active Warrants: Bench Warrant for alleged Aggravated Felony DWI VTL 1192-2aa Genesee County Court. Warrant issued 10/29/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Felony Bail Jumping 2nd PL 215.56 Batavia City Court. Warrant issued 1/23/19 Ralph A. Burdick, 43, white male, 6’ 1” 185 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes. Last known address Clinton Street Road, Bergen, NY Two Active Warrants: Bench Warrant for alleged Petit Larceny PL 155.25 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 10/9/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Bail Jumping 3rd PL 215.55 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 11/19/18

Michael S. Ryan, 59, 5’ 10” 218 lbs., white male, blond hair, brown eyes. Last known address Bank Street, Batavia, NY Warrants: Bench Warrant for alleged Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th PL 165.45-2 Felony Genesee County Cour. Warrant issued 2/27/18. Jeanine D. Fuller, 32, white female, 5’7” 160 lbs., blond hair, brown eyes. Last known address Bank Street, Rochester, NY Four active warrants: Bench Warrant for alleged Petit Larceny PL 155.25 and Conspiracy 6th PL 105.00 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 9/18/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Conspiracy 6th PL 105.00 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 9/26/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Conspiracy 5th PL 105.05 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 9/28/18 Arrest Warrant for alleged Bail Jumping 3rd PL 215.55 Batavia Town Court. Warrant issued 10/13/18

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.