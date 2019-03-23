Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of March 23, 2019

Ashley N. Hayden, age 27, white female, 5’6” brown hair, green eyes LKA Upper Clark Ave VanEtten, NY Bench Warrant – Wanted for harassment 2nd PL 240.26-3 (violation) Darien Town Court DOW 7/14/15 Kani Ponder, age 22, black female, 5’00” 115 lbs., black hair, brown eyes LKA Berlin Street, Rochester, NY Arrest Warrant – Wanted for criminal impersonation 2nd PL 190.25-1 (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court DOW 2/5/19

Horatio Coleman, age 64, black male 5’11” 155 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, LKA Oak Street, Batavia, NY Arrest Warrant – Wanted for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 8/27/15 Adam M. Dolby, age 35, white male 5’8” 240 lbs., brown hair, green eyes, LKA Telephone Road, Pavilion, NY Arrest Warrant – Wanted for escape 3rd PL 205.05 (misdemeanor) Pavilion Town Court DOW 4/7/15

Miguel Hernandez-Gonzalez, age 35, hispanic male, 5’6” 140 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA East Road, Bethany, NY (No photo available) Arrest Warrant – Wanted for DWI & Drove W/.08 percent or more BAC, VTL 1192-3 & 1192-2 (misdemeanors) Bethany Town Court DOW 1/9/19.

Robin S. Johns, age 55, white female, 5’3” 120 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes, LKA Fisher Road, Oakfield, NY (No photo available) Arrest Warrant – Wanted for issuing a bad check, PL 190.05 (misdemeanor) Oakfield Town Court DOW 6/21/16.

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.