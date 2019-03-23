Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 23, 2019 - 3:10pm

Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of March 23, 2019

posted by Howard B. Owens in warrants, news, crime.
ashleyhaydenmug2019.jpg kaniponderwarrant2019.jpg  

Ashley N. Hayden, age 27, white female, 5’6” brown hair, green eyes LKA  Upper Clark Ave VanEtten, NY

Bench Warrant – Wanted for harassment 2nd PL 240.26-3 (violation) Darien Town Court DOW 7/14/15

Kani Ponder, age 22, black female, 5’00” 115 lbs., black hair, brown eyes LKA Berlin Street, Rochester, NY

Arrest Warrant – Wanted for criminal impersonation 2nd PL 190.25-1 (misdemeanor) Pembroke Town Court DOW 2/5/19

 

horatiocolemanawarrant2019.jpg adamdolbywarrant2019.jpg  

Horatio Coleman,  age 64, black male 5’11” 155 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, LKA Oak Street, Batavia, NY

Arrest Warrant – Wanted for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 8/27/15

Adam M. Dolby, age 35, white male 5’8” 240 lbs., brown hair, green eyes, LKA Telephone Road, Pavilion, NY

Arrest Warrant – Wanted for escape 3rd PL 205.05 (misdemeanor) Pavilion Town Court DOW 4/7/15

Miguel Hernandez-Gonzalez, age 35, hispanic male, 5’6” 140 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA  East Road, Bethany, NY (No photo available) Arrest Warrant – Wanted for DWI & Drove W/.08 percent or more BAC, VTL 1192-3 & 1192-2 (misdemeanors) Bethany Town Court DOW 1/9/19.

Robin S. Johns, age 55, white female, 5’3” 120 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes, LKA  Fisher Road, Oakfield, NY (No photo available) Arrest Warrant – Wanted for issuing a bad check, PL 190.05 (misdemeanor) Oakfield Town Court DOW 6/21/16.

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.

March 23, 2019 - 4:52pm
Billie Owens
Billie Owens's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 37 min ago
Joined: Mar 23 2009 - 1:22pm

These folks look happy, especially the women.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button