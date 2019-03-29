Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of March 29, 2019
Trista N.L. Winchell, age 33, white female, 5’5” 155 lbs., blond hair, blue eyes LKA E. 11th Street, Beaumont, CA
Arrest warrant for DWI/drove W/.08 percent or more BAC, VTL 1192-3, VTL 1192-2 (misdemeanors) Pembroke Town Court DOW 11/6/2013
Brian J. Lambert, age 37, white male, 6’2” 200 lbs., brown hair, blue eyes LKA Prune Street, Batavia, NY
Arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property 5th, PL 165.40-1 (misdemeanor) Stafford Town Court DOW 10/28/14
Dennis A. O’Neal, age 31, white male 5’10” 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA NE Fern Avenue, Pinetta, FL
Arrest warrant for criminal mischief 4th, PL 145.00-1 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 5/28/13
Robert R. Sathmary, age 48, white male, 5’10” 195 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes, LKA Forest Avenue, Port Colborne, Ontario Canada
Arrest warrant for DWI/drove W/.08% or more BAC, VTL 1192-3, VTL 1192-2 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 1/26/10
Roldan Roblero-Morales, age 28, hispanic male, 5’6” 120 lbs., black hair, brown eyes, LKA Oak Orchard Road, Elba, NY
Arrest warrant for DWI/drove W/.08% or more BAC, VTL 1192-3, VTL 1192-2 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 1/26/10
No photo available: Carlton O. Wright, age 24, black male, 5’11” 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA North 66th Street, Philadelphia, PA. Arrest warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, VTL 511-1a (misdemeanor) Batavia City Court DOW 7/3/13.
If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.
