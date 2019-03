Sheriff's Office Warrants, active as of March 4, 2019

Andrew J. Bilicki age 34, W/M 5’9” 200 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA West Ave. Medina, NY Bench warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Alabama Town Court, DOW 6/20/18 Arrest warrant for bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Alabama Town Court DOW 8/17/18 Jesse D. Bowman age 26, W/M 6’1” 170 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, LKA Vine St. Batavia NY Arrest warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) and conspiracy 6th PL 105.00 (Misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 2/4/19 Barbara E. Ferrando age 47, W/F 5’9” 180 lbs., brown hair brown eyes, LKA Summit St. Batavia, NY Bench warrant for petit larceny PL 155.25 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 2/4/19

Creagan T. Maclaren, age 20, W/M 5’10” 175 lbs., brown hair, green eyes, LKA Brower Rd. Spencerport, NY Bench warrant for DWI VTL 1192-2 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 8/4/18 Clint J. Reed, age 21, W/M 5’6” 180 lbs. black hair, brown eyes, LKA Barton St. Rochester, possibly in Ellicottville, NY area Bench warrant for DWAI VTL 1192-1 (violation) Batavia Town Court DOW 7/30/18 Arrest warrant for bail jumping 3rd PL 215.55 (misdemeanor) Batavia Town Court DOW 9/17/18 Shawn M. Szczygiel age 41, W/M 5’8” 145 lbs., blond hair blue eyes, LKA Tinkham Rd. Darien, NY Bench Warrant for DWI VTL 1192-2 (misdemeanor) Darien Town Court DOW 11/28/17

If you are able to assist the Sheriff's Office in locating these people, the Sheriff's Office asks that you do not approach these people and that you call (585) 343-5000 with information that may assist in locating the suspects.